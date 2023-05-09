(KTXL) — Tracy Police said they arrested someone on suspicion of murder after responding to a welfare check on Monday.

Around noon, officers went to a home on the 2400 block of Sunflower Lane for a welfare check. Inside the home, they reportedly found two women, a 39-year-old and 37-year-old, dead.

Investigators began looking for a suspect after it was determined they were the victims of a homicide.

Police said officers soon arrested 55-year-old Satnam Sumal as a suspect.

He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of murdering the two women.

Anyone with information is asked to call police to contact Detective Philip Giusto at Philip.Giusto@TracyPD.com or 209-831-6651 or Detective Kenneth Steele at Kenneth.Steele@TracyPD.com or 209-831-6660.