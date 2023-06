(KTXL) — Tracy Police said they are investigating a shooting that left two people seriously injured on Friday.

Police have not said what led to the shooting, but the two victims are reported to be in critical condition.

According to police, there will be officers in the area of Holly Drive, between Grant Line Road and Kavanagh Avenue. Officers will also be along Kavanagh Avenue from Holly Drive to Buthmann Avenue.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.