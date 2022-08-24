STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A security breach at Stagg High School has the community shaken up following a fatal stabbing on campus a few months ago.

A spokesperson with the Stockton Unified School District said a man got access to the campus by jumping a fence near the school’s track.

After 1 p.m. Monday, district officials said a coach was informed of a man intruding on Stagg High’s campus.

“He called our school resource officer and we’re told the school resource officer and another staff member immediately found this gentleman,” said SUSD spokesperson Melinda Meza.

Following the incident, the district said it is making sure this type of situation doesn’t happen again.

“He said he went over the fence because he wanted some shade because it was a very hot day,” Meza said. “Although we understand that, we have a zero tolerance for trespassers.”

This incident comes months after 15-year-old Alycia Reynaga died after an intruder entered the campus and randomly stabbed and killed her.

Reynaga’s death is something that still stings the community in Stockton.

“I don’t like it, but what can I do?” said grandparent Dennis Hernandez. “The people that want to do something, they get their guns and shoot everybody inside.”

Stagg High Principal Brett Toliver sent out a letter to parents that said “No one was hurt but counseling services will be available for anyone feeling anxious from this incident.”

On top of that, the district added security on campus.

“We’ve extended fences there,” Meza said. “We make sure there’s a security monitor at the front entrance, and we have additional security monitors, and school resource officers manning the campus.”

Along with the extra security on campus, the district has also brought back the campus safety program coordinator who will start next week.