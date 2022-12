BURSON, Calif. (KTXL) — A truck slid into a utility pole Thursday morning, Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters said.

According to the fire department, the incident happened on Camanche Parkway in Burson.

The fire department said its own crew and CAL FIRE both responded to the collision and that no one was injured.

Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters warned drivers to drive slower as roads are slick.