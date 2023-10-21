(FOX40.COM) — Two people died Friday morning in separate crashes, according to California Highway Patrol officers in the Stockton area.

The first crash was reported at 5:27 a.m. along State Route 120 near Airport Way. When officers arrived, they noticed an overturned 2021 Toyota Camry.

While CHP has not identified the driver, they have said it was a Hispanic male. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP officers determined that the driver was speeding while heading west on SR-120 as they approached Airport Way. For an “unknown reason,” the driver allowed the car to leave the road, which caused them to be ejected as the car overturned multiple times.

In the second crash, which was called in around 6 a.m., a gray Honda and a “small pickup” were involved in a collision along State Route 12 in the Stockton area.

According to CHP, one person was declared dead at the scene while two others were taken to local hospitals.

It is unknown at this time if DUI was a factor as the cause of the crash is still under investigation.