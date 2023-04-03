(KTXL) — Three of the four people who died in a series of crashes that involved two suspected drunken drivers in San Joaquin County were students at UC Davis, the university said.

The university said it learned that three of the victims were students and identified them as Minkyu Geon of Hong Kong, Margarette Guinto Ventura of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Codi Orland Mateo of Pasco, Washington.

Geon was a junior majoring in electrical engineering.

Ventura was a sophomore majoring in biological sciences, and she was a member of the Girl Gains recreational weightlifting organization at UC Davis.

Mateo was a senior majoring in neurobiology, physiology and behavior; he also participated in the Filipinx Association for Health Careers at UC Davis.

“We are absolutely devastated and struggling to come to terms with such immense loss,” said Chancellor Gary S. May. “On behalf of the UC Davis community, we send our condolences to the family, friends and others who knew and loved them. Our Aggie family shares deeply in your pain and loss.”

The three students died Friday around 12:30 a.m. near French Camp on Highway 99, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said a woman driving northbound in a black Honda rear-ended a U-Haul which then veered into a tractor-trailer. Neither the driver of the U-Haul or the tractor-trailer was injured.

The Honda driver, who was suspected of being under the influence, soon left the scene and began to head southbound on northbound Highway 99.

Mateo was driving with Geon and Ventura as passengers when the Honda driver crashed head-on into them.

They were then hit again by an SUV, whose driver was also suspected of being under the influence.

The three of them were pronounced dead at the scene, as was the driver of the Honda.

According to the CHP, the driver of the SUV had major injuries and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.