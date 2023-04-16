(KTXL) — A vehicle belonging to a missing Stockton man was found on Saturday by the Adventure’s With Purpose team with human remains inside the vehicle, according to the Lodi Police Department.

At around 10 a.m., police and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received reports that the vehicle of Jacob VanZant, 24, of Stockton was found underwater near Eight Mile Road in San Joaquin County.

Law enforcement have not confirmed that the body is VanZant’s and they would leave that determination up to medical examiners.

According to a previous FOX40 report, VanZant was reported missing on Feb. 17 and was deemed “at-risk” due to health risks.

He had last been seen at a Lodi restaurant and was seen driving a white 2004 Honda Pilot.