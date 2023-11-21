(FOX40.COM) — Several people were injured when a vehicle left a roadway and crashed into a pizza parlor in Manteca on Sunday evening.

Officials from the Manteca Fire Dept. said the vehicle crashed into a telephone pole on W. Yosemite Ave. before crashing into the restaurant shortly after 5 p.m.

Three people had major injuries, officials said, with two of them pinned against a wall and had to be extricated. Several other people had varying degrees of injuries.

Officials said the three people with major injuries were two customers and an employee of the business.

A mother and her two children were in the vehicle, but none of them were injured, officials said.

Manteca Mayor Gary Singh said the driver was from Oakland and was detained on suspicion of DUI.