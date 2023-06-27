(KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District has detected the highest number of West Nile Virus activity in its region since 2004.

From June 18 to June 24, the District reported that it collected 18 positive samples of West Nile Virus.

According to a news release, 13 of the 18 positive samples (72%) collected were found in Tracy.

District Manager Omar Khweiss said, “According to our laboratory records, this past week marked the second-highest total of positive West Nile Virus samples for this time of year.”

District Public Information Officer Aaron Devencenzi added that people could take steps, such as removing standing water, to reduce the development of mosquitoes.

“With the holiday weekend coming and a forecasted heat wave, use EPA-registered repellent when outdoors,” he said.

Residents of San Joaquin County can also find a list of tips for mosquito prevention, including:

The 5 D’s:

Drain

Dump and drain standing water around your house weekly since it’s where mosquitoes lay eggs, including tires, cans, flowerpots, clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, toys, puddles, and even unused fountains. In addition, tip and toss unnecessary outdoor containers.

Dusk & Dawn

Dusk and dawn are when mosquitoes that carry the virus are most active, so limit outdoor activities or take extra care to use repellents and protective clothing during the evening and early morning hours. Be sure to use tight-fitting screens on windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

DEET & Repellents

Apply EPA-registered insect repellent containing one of the following active ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (OLE), or Para-menthane-diol (PMD) when outdoors, according to label instructions.

Dress

Dress in long sleeves and pants and other protective clothing when outside during dawn and dusk or in areas where mosquitoes are active. Mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing, so when practical, double layers of clothing may add better protection.

District

Call San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District to report significant mosquito infestations and daytime biting mosquitoes at (209) 982-4675.