TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Whoever bought a lottery ticket at a Tracy liquor store may need to check their numbers.

According to the California State Lottery, a winning ticket for Sunday’s drawing for Fantasy 5 was sold at Tracy Liquors on 1220 West 11th Street.

The ticket is worth $175,226 after matching all five of the following numbers: 1-18-33-35-37.

Whenever someone has a winning ticket, they have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, according to the lottery.

There are multiple ways to claim a California Lottery prize and details can be found here. Once the claim is processed, the winner receives a check in the mail in about seven to nine weeks.

Once a ticket goes unclaimed, the prize expires and the winnings go to public schools in California.

In July, a Mega Millions ticket matching five numbers was sold in Turlock at Circle D Liquor on Greer Road. The ticket was worth $629,182.

At the time, the Mega Millions jackpot was worth about $555 million and increased to $1.34 billion, the third nation’s third-largest prize. The winning ticket for the billion-dollar prize was sold in a Chicago suburb and was claimed by two people who wished to be anonymous.

The winners from the Chicago area opted to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million.

A Powerball ticket was sold this year at a Sacramento 7-Eleven. The jackpot was worth $632 million, but it was split with a couple who also hit all the numbers in Wisconsin.

The Sacramento winner took the lump sum option and was given $225 million. The 7-Eleven that sold the winning ticket was awarded a $1 million bonus.