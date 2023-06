(KTXL) — A woman died after being shot in Manteca Sunday night, the Manteca Police Department said.

Police received reports of a person shot after the victim walked into a business on West Yosemite Avenue with a gunshot wound before collapsing.

According to police, the woman died of her injuries at the scene.

Police determined that the shooting occurred in front of nearby businesses.

Police said detectives have taken over the investigation.