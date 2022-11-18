SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County woman was found guilty of operating an illegal casino in her garage during the pandemic, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

Shawndell Cosgrove, 56, was found guilty of two felony counts: holding gambling stakes and keeping a building for gambling purposes.

According to the DA, in July 2020, Cosgrove “allowed her garage to be operated as an illegal casino.”

Sheriff’s officials were responding to the garage for calls regarding traffic issues and people going in and out of the residence “at all hours of the day,” according to the DA.

Cosgrove will receive sentencing on Nov. 22.