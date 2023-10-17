(FOX40.COM) — A Patterson woman who was rescued from a vehicle that went into the San Joaquin River last week has died, according to San Joaquin County officials.

The woman was identified by the San Joaquin County Office of the Medical Examiner as Melanie Caligiuri, 46, of Patterson.

Caligiuri and a 5-year-old girl were traveling in a vehicle that drove off of Airport Way in rural San Joaquin County, struck a tree and went into the San Joaquin River on Oct. 10.

While the SUV began filling with water, Caligiuri and the girl were able to escape and climb onto the rear as it continued to submerge.

A group of six witnesses were able to help rescue the girl before Caligiuri went into the water.

She was found sometime later by fire personnel on the banks of the river with major injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

One of the rescuers who entered the river in an attempt to save Caligiuri was not seen again and was found dead just before noon the following day, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

He was identified as Eddie Gerardo Cervantes Lora, 41, of Manteca.