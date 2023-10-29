(FOX40.COM) — One person is dead after falling nearly 80 feet into machinery at Holly Sugar Plant in Tracy, according to South San Joaquin County Fire Authority.

At 10:20 am on Sunday firefighters say they responded to a report of a person who had fallen into a large silo at the Holly Sugar plant. Upon arrival, crews identified a worker who had fallen near the bottom of the silo.

South San Joaquin County Fire Authority work to recovery a worker who fell nearly 80 feet at Holly Sugar Plant./South San Joaquin County Fire Authority

Officials reported that the worker succumbed to his injuries.

South County Fire personnel said they used technical rescue rope systems to lower a firefighter into the silo to extricate the victim. The recovery took 16 personnel and nearly one hour to complete the extrication.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and coworkers,” South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said in a social media post.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.