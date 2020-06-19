San Joaquin County’s first Black deputy dies at 92

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Clifford Weaver, a father of three and the first Black San Joaquin County deputy, died 10 days ago.

“My dad wanted to help others. He strived to do his best,” said his daughter, Ruth Weaver-Brown.

On Thursday, Weaver-Brown remembered her father on what would have been his 93rd birthday.

“Looking at this and seeing only one person of color, sometimes it brings tears to my eyes because I know how hard it was for him,” she told FOX40. “But he did it because he wanted a better life for his community and for his family.”

After serving in the Air Force and graduating college, Weaver joined the sheriff’s office in 1957.

“He took a test. He got accepted and it was amazing,” Weaver-Brown said.

In his 21 years with the department, he made history more than once under Sheriff Mike Canlis as the first Black sergeant and then lieutenant.

“My dad started getting promoted and people started seeing his worth,” Weaver’s daughter said.

Weaver slowly rose up the ranks, even starting a community policing unit before eventually earning a promotion to commander in the mid-70s. He was one of just three in Northern California at the time.

“I can remember that because it was a big deal,” Weaver-Brown said. “It was like people trusted him. He was a good man.”

Weaver-Brown said her father did experience racism and discrimination from some within the department.

She described one instance as seen in a photograph.

“He’s sort of at the round part of the table here because he’s a person of color,” she explained. “He can’t get too close to the people that are not of color because they don’t want to be next to him. I mean, he’s in the group but he’s not in the group.”

Despite the challenges he faced, Weaver-Brown said she was proud of his time with the sheriff’s office.

“He never complained, my dad never complained. He did what it took,” she told FOX40.

Weaver-Brown added that though her father’s career was progress toward equality, she thinks law enforcement agencies have a lot more work to do.

“They all need to be training,” she said. “They all need to know that we’re all humans, regardless of the color of our skin. We deserve respect and dignity as well.”