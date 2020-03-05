San Joaquin Delta College says student came in contact with COVID-19 patient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- San Joaquin Delta College is currently monitoring a novel coronavirus exposure incident involving one of its students.

The student, who is not showing symptoms, has placed themselves in self-isolation after coming in contact with someone who was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

That student was unknowingly exposed to the virus Sunday while working with a patient at an outside facility and returned to campus Monday and Tuesday.

After that patient was diagnosed, the school disinfected the areas where that student had been in classes.

But school officials told FOX40 they want to make it clear that as of Wednesday, no student has been diagnosed with the virus.

“This is an exposure incident, so we have a health sciences student who works at a medical facility outside of San Joaquin County and that student was exposed to a patient who does have coronavirus,” said San Joaquin Delta College spokesman Alex Breitler. “And so as a precaution, the student is going into a 14-day isolation. They’re not showing any signs or any symptoms of actually hiving the virus, so that’s all precautionary and we believe that it’s a very low risk to students staff and faculty on this campus.”

Delta College is taking several precautionary measures to keep staff and students safe. The college says they have since ordered hand sanitizer units and sanitizing wipes for the most high-trafficked areas on campus and they are encouraging everyone to regularly wash their hands.

The wipes are expected to be available for use Thursday but because of high demand, the hand sanitizer units are scheduled to be delivered to the campus on Monday.

The school has posted this information, along with tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on its website.