San Joaquin Delta College taking preventive measures against coronavirus after student exposed

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Nursing students at San Joaquin Delta College set up portable sinks Thursday to demonstrate proper handwashing after a student was exposed to the novel coronavirus.

“Just letting them know that hand washing is the best way to stop the spread of germs,” said fourth semester nursing student Vita Poddubna.

Poddubna said she wants to educate people on how to protect themselves.

“It needs to be at least 20 seconds,” she explained. “You lather the soap on your hands. You get under your nails, in between your fingers, in order to completely get rid of the germs.”

The demonstration was set up after a health sciences student was unknowingly exposed to COVID-19 off campus Sunday and then returned to school for a day.

The college alerted staff and students about the exposure incident Wednesday.

“The student is in self-isolation, but at this point, has no symptoms of actually having the virus. It’s a precaution,” said San Joaquin Delta College spokesman Alex Breitler.

Breitler told FOX40 the school sanitized the area where that student had been and is taking other preventive measures to keep staff and students safe.

“We also have ordered some disinfectant wipes that we expect to receive today,” Breitler explained. “We’re going to be deploying those around campus in some different places also some hand sanitizer. So we’re taking steps to respond to this.”

“It makes me feel safer and that they’re trying to help us prevent from catching or spreading the virus,” said Raquel Armstrong.

While most students returned to campus Thursday as normal, a few students like Faustino Lapena were taking their own measures to stay healthy.

“You know how a student could come here, we wouldn’t know if it actually spread to other students as well,” Lapena, who was wearing a mask, said. “And like there’s a big population here and I feel like it could spread like wildfire.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says wearing a mask will not stop the spread of the virus.

“I’m taking the precaution,” Lapena told FOX40.

Delta College wants to emphasize to the public there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus.

“We’ve been assured by the county public health officer that risk on this campus is very low,” Breitler said.

Delta College has detailed what is being done on campus in regard to the virus on its website.