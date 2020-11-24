San Joaquin Emergency Food Bank delivers Thanksgiving turkeys via drive-thru

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — As millions of Americans are finishing their Thanksgiving grocery shopping, some families are waiting in line to make sure they have food on the table.

Every year, the San Joaquin Emergency Food Bank distributes thousands of turkeys to families in need. But this year, they’ve transitioned to a touchless, drive-thru distribution.

“We had to bring it over here to the fairgrounds, so we could accommodate all the cars and keep everybody in the cars,” explained the food bank’s CEO Leonard Hansen. “The line has been here since 5:00 this morning.”

Roughly 400 cars snaked through the parking lot of the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, each of them representing a family in need.

“Over the past eight months, we’ve had about a 25% increase in the number of people we serve each day,” Hansen said.

Thanksgiving is no exception, with the food bank handing out 2,700 Thanksgiving dinners — about 500 more than last year.

“It’s a turkey, all of the fixings from stuffing to cranberry sauce that you would normally have, and a package of water,” Hansen said.

He said making sure families have food on the table for Thanksgiving will mean a little more this year.

“Not only in terms of morale but just in terms of people facing food insecurity every day. When they have an opportunity to have a holiday, it should be there for them,” Hansen added.