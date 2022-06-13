SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — For Stockton drivers tired of gas prices, San Joaquin Regional Transit District is offering free rides this week.

San Joaquin RTD started offering free rides Sunday and will last through Saturday, as part of its “Dump the Pump” campaign. The free bus rides are also during the week of National Dump the Pump Day, which is June 17.

All bus routes are free except RTD commuter and Van Go! Services.

“Riding the bus saves money and the environment — you’ll skip the gas line and help improve air quality in your community,” San Joaquin RTD said in a social media post.

As of Monday, the national gas price average was $5.01, according to data from AAA. The $5.01 average per gallon is a new all-time high nationally since AAA began collecting pricing data in 2000.

California currently has the most expensive gas average out of all states at $6.43. Nevada comes in second with a $5.56 average.

According to AAA, the average gas price for regular unleaded gas in the Stockton-Lodi market was $6.36 on Monday, a 60 cent increase from a month ago