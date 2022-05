SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a man they found early Sunday morning in Clements as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office said it received a call just before 2 a.m. about a “man down” near the intersection of Highway 88 and Mackville Road.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the incident to reach out.