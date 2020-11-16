San Joaquin Transit continues food drive amid COVID-19

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin Regional Transit District will continue its annual tradition of hosting “Stuff the Bus” food drive to benefit the Stockton Emergency Food Bank.

“COVID-19 has dramatically impacted individuals and families around the world and in our community,” said Board Chair Gary Giovanetti. “This means the need for us to come together as a community to help is also greater than ever before.”

Amid the pandemic, RTD also asks the community to make contactless donations of turkeys. To do so, contact Public Information Officer Merab Talamantes at (209) 467-6613.

The food drive will be held at Food4Less on 789 W. Hammer Lane in Stockton. Its dates are:

Nov. 20, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Nov. 21, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Nov. 22, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Roughly two in every five people who visit a food bank are seeking help for the first time, according to RTD.