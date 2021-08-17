San Joaquin Valley community provides water resources to well owners during drought

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of organizations in the San Joaquin Valley are providing drinking water resources to those impacted by the drought.

The California Partnership for the San Joaquin Valley Water Workgroup have created a plan and a list of resources for private well owners and small communities who have lost or are worried about losing access to drinking water due to shrinking groundwater levels.

Residents of the San Joaquin Valley who have been affected by the impacts of the drought have immediate resources available to help maintain their access to drinking water.

Working with Self-Help Enterprises, the water workgroup is offering community members bottled water, water tanks, water assessment testing and water quality testing.

“Water is an essential resource in the San Joaquin Valley and no resident should be without access to drinking water. Self-Help Enterprises is providing vital services and emergency assistance during this drought, and the California Partnership for the San Joaquin Valley and the Valley Counties are committed to ensuring that everybody is aware of these available resources,” said Merced County District 5 supervisor and chair of the water workgroup Scott Silveira in the release.

For San Joaquin Valley residents who are concerned about their well or if they have run out of domestic water, they can tap or click here for a list of resources by county or they can call Self-Help Enterprise at 559-802-1285.

“With climate change intensifying the impacts and frequency of droughts in California, collaboration and coordination are vital components to improving the state’s water resiliency,” said Dorene D’Adamo, vice chair of the California State Water Resources Control Board in the release.