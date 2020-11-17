San Joaquin Valley officials: Air quality alert issued for residents Tuesday

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KTXL) — An air quality alert is issued for Tuesday due to windblown dust and particulate matter, San Joaquin Valley pollution officials warned.

With southerly gusts expected early Tuesday and into the evening, dust and “elevated concentrations of particulate matter 10 microns and smaller” will be increased, officials said.

The counties that will mainly be affected are Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and the Valley portion of Kern.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution District advised residents — especially those with heart or lung diseases, along with children and older adults — to “use caution and avoid exposure to blowing dust caused by windy conditions.”

Exposure to dust and pollutants can “can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections,” the District added.

For more information, visit www.valleyair.org.