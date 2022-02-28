CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Monday is when Gov. Gavin Newsom said he would update where the state goes from here on school masking requirements.

In the meantime, in front of the San Juan Unified School District headquarters in Carmichael, parents and students showed up to demonstrate against the school mask mandate.

Earlier in the month, more than 30 parents and students took part in a similar demonstration after California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said state leaders would reassess the school mask requirement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently came out with a new set of measures for areas with “medium” and “low” COVID-19 transmission. Based on the new national guidelines, most people in Sacramento County are no longer recommended to cover their face indoors.

California officials said an update on school masking will be based on vaccination rates and COVID-19 conditions to decide how to move forward.

NEW: Looks like California’s top health official will be giving us the update on school masks today, not Gov. Newsom.



Dr. Mark Ghaly’s office announces he’ll provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 1pm pacific. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) February 28, 2022

But parents who demonstrated last time said that is not good enough.

FOX40 reached out to SJUSD early Monday morning and has yet to hear back. In its last update, the school district said — in essence — that parents should call state lawmakers or the governor’s office, noting the district takes COVID-related directives from the state.