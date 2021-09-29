San Juan Unified collecting donations for Afghan community

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Juan Unified School District is collecting donations for Afghan community members affected by the crisis in Afghanistan.

Donations can be dropped off at the district office at 3738 Walnut Ave. in Carmichael. They are accepted Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donations may also be made online.

The district is looking for items like clothing, shoes, socks and undergarments, hygiene products, bed sheets and blankets, towels and new or gently-used strollers, wheelchairs, walkers, crutches or canes.