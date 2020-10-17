San Juan Unified families will get to choose between in-person and distance learning

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — All students in the San Juan Unified School District can expect to head back into the classroom in January.

Educators say as kids continue learning in this new normal, modifications will be made to keep them and teachers safe.

There will be plexiglass placed in between desks, new air filters, masks and social distancing. Those are just some of the changes that will be implemented within SJUSD classrooms as educators prepare for in-person learning.

“We’re very focused on how can we return to in-person learning, or at least offering that option, in a way that’s as safe as possible for everyone involved,” said district spokesman Trent Allen.

Allen said the school board recently decided to open campuses back up to all students this upcoming Jan. 5.

But families will have a choice between distance learning and in-person education.

“They prefer it because they like that model or they feel it’s the safest model for them and their family will have that option to stay in distance learning as well,” Allen explained.

For kids enrolled in special education, they are set to return to self-contained classrooms Nov. 2.

Allen said he recognizes that this school year has been full of challenges given the COVID-19 pandemic and many families are coping with the adjustments.

“This is, obviously, a very difficult school year, something that’s been full of change for everybody involved,” he told FOX40.

Nearby school districts are also trying to figure when students will head back into the classroom. For instance, Roseville City School District is currently discussing its options.