San Juan Unified parents, students push back after state keeps mask mandate for schools

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — With bells ringing and signs in hand, a group of more than 25 parents and students demonstrated outside of the San Juan Unified School District headquarters Tuesday.

They had a clear message on masks to the district and the state.

“They should be dropping these mandates for schools today,” parent Michael Gabel told FOX40.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced Monday that while the state’s indoor mask rules will loosen starting Wednesday, California students will still have to wear face coverings inside the classroom.

“Parents should not hear that we aren’t making a move. We are taking a little bit more time to consider the information, work with our partners across the state to make sure when the move is made, we’re doing it successfully,” Ghaly said.

Ghaly said Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration will reassess the school mask requirement in two weeks on Feb. 28, but for these parents, that’s not good enough.

“It’s all about choice,” Gabel said. “If the kids want to wear masks, let them. If they don’t want to wear masks, let them. This is ridiculous.”

“Let them have a choice. If they want to wear a mask, great. But let it be a choice,” added parent Laura Cunninham.

The California Teachers Association said in a statement they support the Newsom administration’s decision to not yet lift the school mask mandate saying in part, “We recognize that any changes will disrupt and destabilize school communities. As much as we all want this pandemic to be over, we are not out of the woods yet.”

Parents told FOX40 that they’ll continue to demonstrate until the school mandate is lifted.

FOX40 reached out to the San Juan Unified School District and officials responded with the following statement:

We recognize there are many strong feelings and opinions on both sides of the issue regarding the use of masks in schools. We also feel the frustration and desire to return to ‘normal’ from the safety precautions implemented throughout the pandemic. Our students deserve the best possible experience while protecting their health and safety, as well as that of our staff members and community. As educators, we must rely on our public health and epidemiology experts to consider the latest science, consider our local conditions and issue the best guidance for maintaining health and safety-related to COVID-19. It is also not within San Juan Unified’s legal ability to pick and choose which laws, mandates and requirements to follow. Therefore, San Juan Unified schools will continue to implement the state’s required use of masks indoors until the requirements are amended or lifted. Yesterday, state officials shared that they plan to re-evaluate the current statewide indoor mask requirement for schools on Feb. 28. While our staff continues to closely monitor the conversation and prepare to promptly implement any changes, current state requirements that masks be used indoors for all students and adults remain in place. San Juan Unified School District

District officials also sent out a voicemail to families Tuesday stating they have no legal authority to change the mandate and are asking parents to reach out to state lawmakers or the governor’s office.