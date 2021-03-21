San Juan Unified School District to resume in-person learning Monday

(KTXL) — Some students in the San Juan Unified School District (SJUSD) will resume in-person learning starting Monday.

In an early March agreement, the district and San Juan Teachers Association reduced the amount of time Sacramento County must be in the red tier before kids can return.

The agreement would allow all grade levels to have the option to return to in-person learning in a hybrid format five days after the county moves into the “substantial” tier.

Sacramento County entered the red tier March 16.

SJUSD had previously said it already told staff to prepare for in-person learning after their agreement required teachers receive at least 14 days’ notice before returning to the classroom.

If the county had not entered the red tier soon, the district said K-5 students and sixth grade students in self-contained classrooms would return to in-person learning as early as April 5. Students in higher grades and sixth graders who switch classes would have returned to in-person learning by April 12.