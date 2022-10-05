WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The “World Famous Baseball Circus” is coming to Sutter Health Park.

The exhibition baseball team is bringing their “Banana Ball World Tour” to the River Cats’ home venue in West Sacramento on July 29, 2023, according to a press release. The tour will include 32 cities in addition to their home games in Savannah, Georgia.

According to the release, over 700 cities and 28 countries were nominated by thousands of fans for the Bananas’ world tour. The Bananas will also tour at Minor League stadiums in Fresno on July 27 and San Jose on July 25.

Dubbed “The Greatest Show in Sports,” the Bananas are known for having a cast of characters, dancers, performers, mascots, and musicians at their games.

The team also has its own rules, known as Banana Ball, which is a “fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball that includes no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one showdown if the game is tied at the end,” according to the release.

“The response has been absolutely Bananas for this world tour,” Bananas Owner Jesse Cole said in a statement. “Everywhere we go we hear from fans begging us to come to their city. We are so grateful for their support and because of their passion for the Bananas and Banana Ball we knew we had to extend the tour dramatically in 2023. Now we are bringing the show to almost four times the number of cities as we did in 2022 to make sure we are able to connect with as many Bananas fans as possible.”

Tickets are not available to the public, but you can join the presale list on the Bananas’ website.

The Bananas’ previous world tour in 2022 is featured in a five-part documentary series on ESPN+ called “Bananaland.” The team is also popular on social media with over three million followers on TikTok.