Scammer pretends to be Amazon employee, steals thousands of dollars from customer

(KTXL) – A local woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars from someone pretending to be from Amazon.

Sixty-four-year-old Johnnie Breen got a call Monday from a man who said he was Charlie from Amazon.

“I feel so stupid because I saw this happening and it was just like, oh, he’s fixing something,” Breen told FOX40.

The scammer told her that he needed to fix some fraudulent items on her Amazon account.

But by the time she got off the phone with him, about three to four hours later, thousands of dollars were stolen from her bank account and several thousand more charged to her existing Amazon account.

“I’ve had to get a new debit card. I’ve had to stop my American Express. I’ve had to call Amazon, the real Amazon,” she explained. “I stopped that. They were buying eight iPhones at $1,000 a pop.”

She said $5,300 in cash was also stolen from the account. Fortunately, she said her bank and credit card company will be able to refund her losses.

FOX40 reached out to Amazon and asked if they ever call customers like that. A representative sent the following statement:

Amazon will never ask a customer to disclose or verify sensitive personal information, or offer you a refund you do not expect.



Any customer that receives a questionable email or call from a person impersonating an Amazon employee should report them to Amazon customer service. Amazon investigates these complaints and will take action, if warranted. Craig Andrews, Amazon Corporate Communications

“He needed to get into my phone to do some things to help me. He acted like he was the hero,” Breen said, recalling the scammer’s tactics.

She said the scammer asked her for her pin to her cell phone.

“He changed the pin on my phone,” she explained. “(He asked) who I banked with. And I told him B of A. And then all of a sudden, I see a B of A app on my phone. I don’t bank on my phone.”

During the course of the theft, Breen said the scammer gave her several Amazon gift cards along with a $200 Target card. She said they were all paid for with her own stolen money.



By the next morning, Breen made a frantic call to her daughter, Teigen Limon.

“She’s crying her eyes out saying that she woke up and her words were, ‘That man from yesterday took $5,300 out of my account overnight,’” Limon recalled. “She was just so, so sad about it.”

The family said they’ve learned a valuable lesson.

“It’s time to relax, enjoy the rest of your life because I’m retired. I’m living the life,” Breen said.

You can submit suspicious calls or emails from people impersonating Amazon employees to stop-spoofing@amazon.com.