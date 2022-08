WEST POINT, Calif. (KTXL) — West Point Elementary School closed yesterday after a potential COVID-19 outbreak, the school secretary said.

According to the secretary, 27% of the school’s 113 students called out sick. A third of school’s 15 staff are also out sick.

The secretary said the school is working on a plan for next week and beyond that may include distance learning for some or all of the school.

A decision on how to move forward will be reached by Monday. the secretary said.