School of Rock Vacaville adds new curriculum to celebrate Black musicians

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – You won’t find your average schoolhouse on the corner of Parker Street near downtown Vacaville.

The kids at the school like to twist, shout and rock out, a goal that School of Rock owner Leslie Silver drummed up when she moved from Illinois in 2019.

“What makes us different is we don’t only teach you to play an instrument, we teach you what it’s like to play in a band,” Silver said.

With most starting as young as 7 years old, Silver said not only does she watch kids develop into natural-born performers but good, hardworking people.

“What’s amazing is watching their confidence build, watching them learn how to navigate getting along with people that might not be like them,” Silver told FOX40.

To celebrate their diversity in the classroom and in the community, Silver is breaking out a new curriculum for Black History Month.

“There wouldn’t be rock music if there weren’t Black musicians,” she explained. “So, we’ve actually, just in 2020, added to our programs to include a whole lot more of the music that originated from Black musicians.”

It’s a move that also plucked on the heart strings of local teachers.

“We brought together a whole bunch of instructors. We have over 260 schools in our system and they helped build the curriculum. A lot of those instructors are Black instructors,” Silver said.

Silver is also using inspiration from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to help keep the peace in a city that has recently seen violence and unrest.

“This month I’ve started a dream wall at the school and we’re hoping to get all of the kids and adults that come through the school to offer up their dream and put it on the wall,” she told FOX40. “I see and hope that School of Rock in Vacaville will be something positive that allows people to forget about their differences and move forward.”

Silver said they hope to do a live, drive-thru performance with the School of Rock students by the end of May.