Schools juggle cold, rainy weather with COVID safety

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Ahead of a week of rain, schools are trying to figure out how to keep kids safe and healthy during lunch while continuing to follow COVID-19 protocols.

For some, that could mean having to eat lunch outside while it’s raining.

“It is definitely a balancing act, and we understand schools have to weigh all of that and figure out how to operate,” said Nick Mori, a program planner with Sacramento County Public Health.

Mori said schools need to be able to be prepared in order to keep students safe, especially during lunch.

“If it’s possible to have kids eat outdoors, that’s great,” he told FOX40.

In neighboring Yolo County, Davis Joint Unified School District agrees. On Monday, the principal at Patwin Elementary School sent a letter notifying parents that students would be eating lunch outside and encouraged parents to pack spare clothes for their students.

But the next day, the district sent a letter clarifying that students will be covered while eating outside, and then moved back indoors for the remainder of the lunch recess to make sure they are accommodating both COVID-19 and weather safety.

“If we’re in the middle of torrential downpour or lightning storm, we don’t want to send all the kids outside with only COVID in mind,” Mori said.