Schools work to figure out logistics of safely allowing students to return

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — The Trump administration is pushing for schools to allow children back on campus in the fall, but many school districts in the Greater Sacramento region are still trying to figure out the logistics of that.

On Monday, August 17, the plan is for every student at Jesuit High School in Carmichael to attend class in person.

“We have a couple of really tremendous blessings here on campus that have allowed us to bring all of our boys back to school in August,” Assistant Principal Dr. Fadia Desmond said.

Desmond says one of those blessings is a 52-acre campus, which allows them to utilize their space to have smaller class sizes.

“By reducing class size we can have students in class on campus spaced 6 feet apart,” she said.

The school will require students to socially distance and to wear face masks at all times. Desmond believes all families will comply.

Tents will be brought out for more lunch areas and before they switch classrooms, students will have to clean.

“Students will be moving from class to class and as part of their transition to a class period we are setting up those protocols for cleaning their desk and immediate space area,” Desmond said.

Meanwhile, students who still don’t feel comfortable on campus, or may have family who are at a greater risk of COVID-19, still have the option to learn from home.

“We’re setting up each of our classrooms with a camera that allows for live stream instruction,” Desmond told FOX40.

If a student does contract the virus, Desmond says they’ll be ready.

“If we do have a student that is diagnosed, our first line of contact will be the Sacramento county health authorities,” she said.

Meanwhile, other school districts with less space and means are working on their own plans for students returning in the fall. But most school districts have yet to make those plans public.

“We do not take it for granted that we’re really uniquely positioned with our space, with our resources and with our staff to be able to do this,” Desmond said. “I’m so thankful for it.”