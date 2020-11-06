Scott Petersen waives right to speedy trial; next court date scheduled for January

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scott Peterson waived his right to a speedy trial Friday morning after the California Supreme Court ruled that the former Modesto husband deserved a retrial of his death penalty sentence.

This move will pave the way to a separate motion so that the court may decide whether or not Peterson deserves a whole new trial due to a juror’s misstep.

Pat Harris, Peterson’s attorney, said Peterson has been waiting for this day for the past 15 years.

“He’s been extraordinary patient, but the day has come now, finally, and he is going to get his chance to be heard again,” Harris said.

Peterson appeared in the courtroom over Zoom from San Quentin State Prison, speaking only to address the judge.

He was sentenced to death in 2005 for the murder of his wife Laci and their unborn son Conner, but Harris said that could change based on a decision by the California Supreme Court in August.

“One issue is the retrial of the death penalty. The court found the death penalty phase was done incorrectly; it sent it back to be retried,” Harris explained.

Harris said he filed a motion with the San Mateo County Court to have that death penalty retrial moved there instead of Stanislaus County; a judge agreed Friday.

However, before this motion can proceed, there’s the issue of possibly retrying the entire case.

“So the obvious solution here is to let that go first,” Harris said.

“It would seem to be rather ridiculous to try the death penalty than turn around and retry the entire thing,” he continued.

In October, the state’s highest court also ordered a new hearing because of “prejudicial misconduct” by a juror. That juror failed to reveal that while pregnant, she filed a restraining order against her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend.

“And the obvious feeling would be that she would have some connection with Laci. These things were not revealed during voir dire. The Supreme Court felt that was an issue,” Harris said.

Peterson’s team says they’re banking on that chance to have his entire case retried, so that they may share who they believe is the real killer.

“[We] have an opportunity to not only show that he’s innocent, but show the evidence we have of culpability that we have of other parties,” said Janey Peterson, Scott Peterson’s sister-in-law.

In regards to whether or not to retry the death penalty, that will be heard on Jan. 21, 2021.

Both phases will be held in the Bay Area.