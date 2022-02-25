REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman who helped convict Scott Peterson of murdering his pregnant wife now has a heavy weight on her shoulders and an unflattering spotlight on her personal life.

Peterson’s chance for a new trial weighs entirely on Juror No. 7, Richelle Nice.

Nice testified for several hours on Friday as the first witness called into a San Mateo County courtroom for Peterson’s hearing.

Nice is accused of being a “stealth juror” who lied during jury selection to make sure she was picked.

Peterson’s defense attorney, Pat Harris, said it was impossible for Nice to be unbiased in the Peterson case because, like Laci, she too was pregnant when she was victimized.

The woman dubbed “Strawberry Shortcake” was one of twelve jurors who found Peterson guilty in 2004 of murdering his wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Connor.

Scott Peterson listens to Richelle Nice’s testimony on Feb. 25, 2022 in a San Mateo County courtroom. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool )

Based on evidence and testimony presented at the hearing, Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo will rule whether or not Peterson received a fair trial.

If Judge Massullo rules that Peterson’s trial was unfair because of a bias juror, his guilty conviction will be overturned and he will get a new murder trial, starting from square one.

What is Nice accused of lying about?

During jury selection, Nice claimed she had never been the victim of a crime, never been a witness of a crime, nor part of a lawsuit. A restraining order is legally considered a lawsuit.

On Friday Nice was peppered with questions from Harris.

Several of Laci’s family members were in the courtroom gallery.

Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager granted Nice immunity so that she could testify openly without incriminating herself of perjury.

Nice admitted that she did in fact file a restraining order against her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. Nice testified that she was pregnant when the ex-girlfriend threatened her, stalked her, kicked in the door to her house, and slashed the tires of Nice’s boyfriend’s car.

Nice testified that threats from her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend made her fearful.

“I was in fear we were going to fight during my pregnancy. I knew I could lose my baby,” Nice testified.

“(She was) a little stalkerish. I’ve been in fights before, and I didn’t want to fight her while I was pregnant. One day I was driving to work and she was behind me giving me dirty looks. Followed me to my job. She was a problem,” Nice testified.

Dressed in red inmate clothing and handcuffs, Peterson listened to Nice’s testimony intently, knowing that she is his one shot at winning a retrial.

“You were having so much stress … that you feared you would have the baby early?” Harris asked Nice.

“Yeah, it was stressful,” Nice replied.

Jurors Richelle Nice and Michael Belmessieri speak to the media about how they feel about Scott Peterson after he was sentenced to death on March 16, 2005 in Redwood City, California. (File Photo by Lou Dematteis-Pool / Getty Images)

Still, Nice adamantly said she never considered herself a victim of a crime.

“I don’t consider myself a victim. I’ve been in many fights where the police were not even called,” Nice testified.

Harris asked, “She kicked in your front door, she slashed your boyfriend’s tires, she stalked you. Do you consider that to be a crime?”

“Yes,” Nice replied.

“Had you ever been the victim of a crime prior to coming to jury selection?” Harris asked.

“I have no idea,” Nice replied.

Nice wrote several prison letters to Peterson while he was a death row inmate in San Quentin State Prison. His defense team is now using those letters against her to prove she had a hidden agenda for finding Laci justice.

Nice testified that she regrets writing any letters to Peterson.

Harris asked, “After the trial did you start corresponding with Mr. Peterson?”

“Regrettably yes, I did,” Nice answered.

“How many letters did you write?” Harris asked.

“Too many,” Nice answered.

Scott Peterson was handcuffed as he left the courtroom on Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool)

In her letters, Nice tried to get Peterson to admit to murdering his wife and explain why he did it.

In one letter she wrote, “What pushed you so far to the limit, where you felt that you needed to kill someone who not only loved you so much, but someone who was carring [sic] part of you inside her? My heart aches for your son. You should have been dreaming of your son being the best at whatever he did in life, not planning a way to get rid of him!”

Peterson has always maintained his innocence.

Investigators said on Christmas Eve 2002, Peterson murdered his wife in their Modesto home and dumped her body from his fishing boat into San Francisco Bay.

Several more witnesses are slated to testify for the 5-day hearing.

The witness lists includes:

Mark Geragos , who was Peterson’s lead defense attorney for his murder trial.

, who was Peterson’s lead defense attorney for his murder trial. Justin Falconer , a juror who was dismissed from the trial after he was seen talking to one of Laci’s family members.

, a juror who was dismissed from the trial after he was seen talking to one of Laci’s family members. Steve Cardosi , who served as the jury foreman.

, who served as the jury foreman. Greg Beratlis , Juror No. 1.

, Juror No. 1. Frank Swertlow , who co-authored the book, “We, the Jury” with several jurors.

, who co-authored the book, “We, the Jury” with several jurors. Shareen Anderson , who produced the A&E documentary “The Murder of Laci Peterson.”

, who produced the A&E documentary “The Murder of Laci Peterson.” Johnny Dodd and Lyndon Stambler , who are both reporters for “People” magazine and covered the trial extensively.

, who are both reporters for “People” magazine and covered the trial extensively. Larry Gibbs , Peterson’s former appellate attorney.

, Peterson’s former appellate attorney. Craig Grogan , a Stanislaus County district attorney investigator

, a Stanislaus County district attorney investigator Bill Massey , a San Mateo County senior district attorney inspector

, a San Mateo County senior district attorney inspector Nate Wandruff , a Santa Clara County senior criminal investigator

, a Santa Clara County senior criminal investigator Elliot Silver and Negad Zaky, Nice’s former defense attorneys

KRON4 interviewed Elliot Silver two years ago when he was still Nice’s defense attorney.

Silver told KRON4, “She’s stuck in the middle here. No matter which way she can turn, she’s going to appear to be the monster. They are trying to get Scott Peterson out of jail. They are trying to say she did it on purpose. I think she is going to be vilified in one way or another.”