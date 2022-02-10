Scott Peterson’s former attorney looks ahead to possible new trial

For almost two decades, Scott Peterson has been known the world over as a convicted killer.

The Modesto man was found guilty of taking the lives of his pregnant wife, Laci, and unborn son, Conner.

Peterson is on the verge of possibly no longer being a convicted murderer, with the second half of a hearing that could grant him a new trial, set now for Feb. 25.

One of his former attorneys, Lara Yeretsian, is now seeing what she said she has hoped for all along: Peterson with a new chance at proving he’s innocent.