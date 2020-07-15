SCUSD announces full distance learning program for next school year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento City Unified School announced Wednesday that students in the district will begin the next school year with a full distance learning program and will not be reopening schools for in-class instruction.

“While it is deeply disappointing that we will not be welcoming our students back to school in-person on September 3, we commit that Sacramento City Unified’s distance learning plan will include high-quality instruction, structures to measure student progress, and accountability to meet the educational, social, and emotional needs of all students,” said Sacramento City Unified Superintendent Jorge Aguilar in a released statement.

The district’s decision came mere hours after the Sacramento County Office of Education sent out a letter recommending to its 13 school districts that “schools should open in August/September with a Distance Learning model.”

The letter was signed by Sacramento County Department of Health Services Director Peter Beilenson, Sacramento County Superintendent of Schools David Gordon and Sacramento County Health Officer Olivia Kasirye.

“Our students, families, teachers and staff are grappling with tremendous fear and anxiety over how we will safely resume teaching and learning amidst so much uncertainty,” said Board President Jessie Ryan in the release.

According to the release, the decision to go full distance learning and not return to in-class instruction is due to rising COVID-19 cases and “a delayed time lag exists between testing and receiving test results, and widespread contact tracing remains inefficient.”

Known as Return Together, a six-part plan is currently under development by SCUSD officials and includes a detailed vision for distance learning that includes high-quality standards-based instruction with live interaction and instruction from teachers, according to the release.

“As we implement a robust distance learning program, we call on everyone to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and urge federal and state policymakers to increase funding for and availability of expanded testing and contact tracing,” said Aguilar.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.