SCUSD at odds with teachers association over distance-learning plan days before school begins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Students in the Sacramento City Unified School District are set to head back to distance learning Thursday but some of what that will look like is still up for debate.

With the return to distance learning just days away, Sarah Williams-Kingsley said she has enough to worry about for her son, who is in the seventh grade.

“It can be really daunting and there is a lot of room for error. Internet doesn’t always work, you get kicked off your Zoom,“ Williams-Kingsley explained.

Now she said she’s dealing with the added stress that SCUSD and its teachers association have yet to come to an agreement over a formal learning plan.

“I don’t see, as a parent, movement on the things that I care about,“ Williams-Kingsley said.

A major sticking point in the negotiations is over how much of the day must include live, on-screen instruction.

The exact amount of time varies by grade level but for most age groups, the district would like to see roughly three hours of required live teaching while the Sacramento City Teachers Association is proposing around two hours.

“We think that the district’s proposal is excessive. It doesn’t have really a healthy amount of required screen-time. Ours are in line more with surrounding districts, based on the recommendations from the American Association of Pediatrics,” explained SCTA President David Fisher.

The SCTA announced Monday that they are requesting a state mediator from California State Mediation and Conciliation Services to help finalize the distance learning agreement before school begins.

A district spokesperson declined FOX40’s request for an on-camera interview but sent an email outlining some of their major concerns.

They want teachers to post recorded lessons for students who can’t make it to live instruction while the teachers association doesn’t think that should be a requirement.

Instead, the SCTA said they have a list of different outlets to fill the gaps.

“Developing an independent study program, using substitutes with alternative schedules for afternoons or evenings if that’s better, teacher-created, grade-level, website-based instruction,” Fisher said.

Another issue is whether to use district-wide standardized testing. The district said it’s necessary to measure progress while the teachers association wants more flexibility.

Williams-Kingsley said she just hopes they can come to an agreement soon so her son can start the school year with some sense of certainty.

“So that our kids and our families can prepare. We can set schedules, and you know, figure out who’s doing what when,” Williams-Kingsley said.

The teachers association said in Monday’s announcement, “Even if there is no resolution to the dispute between administrators and teachers, classes for Sac City students will resume Sept. 3.”