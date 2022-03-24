SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — As teachers and staff returned to the picket line Thursday, thousands of students in the Sacramento City Unified School District weren’t in class for the second straight day.
With no classes in session, student-athletes are not able to compete or practice in school facilities. Schools in the district had many athletic events scheduled for Thursday, but those are now canceled.
According to school websites and MaxPreps, here is a list of SCUSD high school athletic events that were canceled Thursday due to the strike:
Softball
Kennedy at Monterey Trail
McClatchy at Grant
Rosemont at El Dorado High School
Baseball
West Campus at Center
McClatchy at Franklin-Stockton
Florin at Hiram Johnson
Boys and girls swimming/diving
Kennedy at McClatchy
Hiram Johnson at Burbank
Boys volleyball
Kennedy at Laguna Creek
McClatchy at River City
Boys tennis
Kennedy at Laguna Creek
McClatchy at River City
Hiram Johnson at West Campus
Upcoming scheduled athletic events
High school athletic events for SCUSD schools are also scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Monday. Until an agreement is reached between the teachers association and the district, those athletic events are likely to get canceled.
Here’s a list of scheduled SCUSD athletic events from Friday to Monday, according to school websites and MaxPreps:
Friday, March 25
Baseball
Kennedy baseball at Monterey Trail
Grant at McClatchy
Hiram Johnson at Foresthill
Rosemont at Liberty Ranch
Track
McClatchy at Bronco Distance Carnival at Bella Vista HS
Saturday March 26
Baseball
Kennedy baseball at West Campus
McClatchy vs. Casa Robles (junior varsity only)
Track
Rosemont at Thunder Invitational in Rocklin HS
Monday, March 28
Softball
Antelope at Rosemont
Baseball
Cordova at West Campus
Center at McClatchy
Boys golf
Kennedy at Metro League match in Ceres
C.K. McClatchy at league tournament at River Oaks
Hiram Johnson vs. West Campus at Cordova Golf Course
Boys volleyball
Hiram Johnson at Valley High School