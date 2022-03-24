SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — As teachers and staff returned to the picket line Thursday, thousands of students in the Sacramento City Unified School District weren’t in class for the second straight day.

With no classes in session, student-athletes are not able to compete or practice in school facilities. Schools in the district had many athletic events scheduled for Thursday, but those are now canceled.

According to school websites and MaxPreps, here is a list of SCUSD high school athletic events that were canceled Thursday due to the strike:

Softball

Kennedy at Monterey Trail

McClatchy at Grant

Rosemont at El Dorado High School

Baseball

West Campus at Center

McClatchy at Franklin-Stockton

Florin at Hiram Johnson

Boys and girls swimming/diving

Kennedy at McClatchy

Hiram Johnson at Burbank

Boys volleyball

Kennedy at Laguna Creek

McClatchy at River City

Boys tennis

Kennedy at Laguna Creek

McClatchy at River City

Hiram Johnson at West Campus

Upcoming scheduled athletic events

High school athletic events for SCUSD schools are also scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Monday. Until an agreement is reached between the teachers association and the district, those athletic events are likely to get canceled.

Here’s a list of scheduled SCUSD athletic events from Friday to Monday, according to school websites and MaxPreps:

Friday, March 25

Baseball

Kennedy baseball at Monterey Trail

Grant at McClatchy

Hiram Johnson at Foresthill

Rosemont at Liberty Ranch

Track

McClatchy at Bronco Distance Carnival at Bella Vista HS

Saturday March 26

Baseball

Kennedy baseball at West Campus

McClatchy vs. Casa Robles (junior varsity only)

Track

Rosemont at Thunder Invitational in Rocklin HS

Monday, March 28

Softball

Antelope at Rosemont

Baseball

Cordova at West Campus

Center at McClatchy

Boys golf

Kennedy at Metro League match in Ceres

C.K. McClatchy at league tournament at River Oaks

Hiram Johnson vs. West Campus at Cordova Golf Course

Boys volleyball

Hiram Johnson at Valley High School