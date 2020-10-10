SCUSD creates small learning hubs for students struggling with remote learning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District took a small step closer to reopening school campuses Thursday by creating a half-dozen learning hubs for disadvantaged students.

They are basically small learning centers where students who are struggling with remote learning can get help safely.

It’s not exactly a pre-pandemic back to school but it’s as close as it gets for the 40 students at Sam Brannan Middle School.

“They’re low income, they’re foster, they’re homeless youth,” explained SCUSD Superintendent Jorge Aguilar. “So, this is a really, really an important effort.”

The six learning hubs were created by the city and a handful of nonprofit groups to help English learners and other students who have home issues, along with a lack of internet and computer access.

They are organized in groups of 10 to allow for personalized help from nonprofit staff members for an entire school day.

No district teachers are involved because the district and the teachers union are still at odds over working conditions.

Distancing and cleaning protocols are in place and students and instructors are temperature checked and virus tested each day. And the small groups mean any child who does test positive can be isolated in special rooms right away.

“We can very carefully and targeted and quarantine that group of people while still allowing the rest of the program to function,” said Victoria Flores, director of the Student Support and Health Services Department for SCUSD.

The learning hubs take pressure off parents and family members who care for kids during the day.

“Parents who are struggling the most and the caretakers and aunties that are struggling the most to be able to have a learning hub as an additional option. So, they can ensure that their children do not backward slide academically is a tremendous relief,” said SCUSD School Board President Jessie Ryan.

The city used federal stimulus money to launch the effort and has provided money for free internet and computers to students in need.

“We can find the right balance between protecting the health of kids and adults, and at the same time personalize the learning at the site,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

These new learning hubs will serve as valuable test sites to find out what will and won’t work once schools are open for all students again.

Another learning hub will be added next week and the district hopes to expand the program.