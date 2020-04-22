SCUSD handing out more Chromebooks to connect students for distance learning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One week into its official distance learning program created as a result of COVID-19, the Sacramento City Unified School District is closer to getting all of its students connected.

Though the district has been able to hand out devices to thousands of kids who didn’t have smart devices at home, 12,000 more are still in need.

It’s an issue families and the teachers union have complained about.

One thousand Chromebooks ordered by the SCUSD arrived Friday. Two thousand others were delivered Monday and 4,000 more are expected on-site by the end of the week.

On Wednesday, the district will disperse devices for high schoolers and younger kids who are still without one. Older students can pick up the Chromebooks at the campus where they are enrolled.

One computer will be available per family of high schoolers. Click here for more information about picking up a Chromebook.

Below is a list of sites and times for computer pick-up on Wednesday, April 22:

C.K. McClatchy High School: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

George Washington Carver School of Arts & Science: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

John F. Kennedy High School: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Luther Burbank High School: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Rosemont High School: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.