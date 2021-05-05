SCUSD launches new wellness app for students to help deal with stress

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District announced Wednesday the release of a new wellness app to help students cope with stress.

The app is called GRACE, which stands for “Giving Resources and Care Everyday,” and was created by students, according to the release.

SCUSD officials say the app will connect students to school-based and community resources, including a virtual calming room and crisis support lines.

“To support our students’ academic success, we also must address their social and emotional needs,” said Sacramento City Unified Superintendent Jorge Aguilar in the release. “Many students have experienced extraordinary stress and trauma during the pandemic.”

In September, the district shared a California Healthy Kids Survey of SCUSD students that suggested that, on average, 1 in 5 SCUSD students had considered suicide in the past 12 months, according to officials.

During distance learning, the district says it supported the social and emotional wellbeing of 1,048 students and families with 1,903 mental health referrals.

“Mental health has been a huge challenge for Sac City Unified students for years, but it has been exacerbated in profound ways during the past year at home,” explained Sacramento City Unified Student Board Member Isa Sheikh.

The app can be found in the Apple and Android app stores, or by tapping or clicking here.

The district encourages anyone considering suicide or who may know someone who needs help to reach out for support by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Students can call SCUSD’s warmline number at 916-643-2333 or visit the district’s Suicide Prevention Page to find more resources.