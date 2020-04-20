SCUSD offering online enrollment for 2020-21 school year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District announced Monday that it is offering online enrollment for the coming 2020-21 school year.

District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar says the change comes as schools are adapting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We commend our staff for their quick work to create this new process to ensure our students’ continued success. Despite our current challenge, we look forward to helping shape the bright futures of our students – of our current students and those we will meet in the upcoming year,” Aguilar said in a news release. “We continue to demonstrate strength and resilience to our community.”

Click or tap here for the online registration portal.

Parents without computer or internet access can pick up forms at the district’s enrollment center between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. starting Monday.