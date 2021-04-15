SCUSD official discusses learning loss as in-person instruction returns

It’s been one week since students in the Sacramento City Unified School District headed back to in-person learning for three hours a day, four days a week for the first time in a year.

As opposed to other areas, a high number of district families — around 58% — have opted for on-campus instruction.

However, there are concerns of how to meet all the needs impacted by the pandemic.

Sacramento City’s Chief Academic Officer Christine Beata joined Sonseeahray to speak about these concerns and what teachers, parents and labor partners are trying to do.

Beata speaks from experience as a former first and fifth grade teacher, principal and an instructional superintendent.