SCUSD pauses some school activities as county cases continue climbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento City Unified School District officials have decided to pause extracurricular activities as cases of COVID-19 continue to rapidly climb in the county.

In an update posted Monday, SCUSD’s Health Services Team announced activities like field trips, dances, rallies, food fairs and non-essential tournaments would have to be put on pause.

Activities that are tied to athletics, band and clubs can still take place but will still have to follow healthy guidelines, SCUSD said.

Sacramento County cases have only increased since the holidays. The county last reported a seven-day average case rate of 189.5 per 100,000 people. That number has more than doubled since the first of the year when the county recorded the case rate at 93.6.

SCUSD said it is also implementing “interim” isolation guidance as the county waits for more information from the state.

“Please note, we expect additional CDPH guidance sometime this week, so this interim guidance will likely change,” district health officials wrote in their update.

Sacramento County public health officials post exposure, isolation and quarantine guidance in the form of what it calls a “Decision Forest.” Six “trees” outline the steps students and staff should take if they either have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone else with the virus.

Schools and county officials have committed to keeping schools open despite the surge spurred on by the omicron variant.

“Our goal is to stay open as long as we can, as much as we can, to create that safe learning environment,” said Victoria Flores, with SCUSD’s Student Support and Health Services Department.

SCUSD officials said last week they were working to communicate with staff and families on virtual options.

“Encouraging our families and our students to use those electronic means, that Google Classroom to be able to stay up,” Flores said.