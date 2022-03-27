SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento City Unified School District Board and the local Service Employees International Union are still a ways away from coming to an agreement.

A meeting between Sac City Unified and the SEIU Local 1021, which represents bus drivers, custodian workers and more, happened Saturday over Zoom.

This was the first time union leaders negotiated with the school district since late 2021.

“We felt very disrespected. Basically, the district came with us with proposals that would have been sufficient back in October when we first began bargaining,” said Karla Faucett, president of SEIU Local 1021 .

According to Faucett, most of her members make around $15 an hour and must work more than two jobs to make a living.

“They have put out on the district’s website, that across the board, they wanted a 5-year wage freeze. That wouldn’t have any increase in living wages for over 11 years. I don’t know about you, but the gas and vehicles is pretty darn expensive right now, my utilities have doubled, my PG&E has actually tripled,” Faucett explained.

Union officials said it all comes down to safety improvements and wage increases.

“Their working conditions have become so atrocious due to the staffing shortage that they see no other way to get their voices heard but to strike,” said SEIU chief negotiator Tiffany Crain.

Saturday’s return to the negotiation table came after the classified workers union and teacher’s union agreed to meet with the district after California’s top educational official Tony Thurmond offered to bring all the sides together.

The district declined the request because district superintendent Jorge Aguilar said it was a local issue on Friday.

“We don’t want to circumvent the appropriate process for reaching agreement with our local labor partners. We want to do it through good faith collective bargaining,” Aguilar said.

Sacramento City Councilmember Rick Jennings told FOX40 the past week was disappointing and other council members added leadership should prevent even more learning loss.

“I don’t want kids to be caught in adult games,” Jennings said. “We should be listening and working with as many people as we can to get our kids back in school and back learning.”

“I think all options should be on the table to make sure we can reach a resolution,” said Sacramento City Councilmember Mai Vang.

“Ultimately, end of the day, that all those adults that are caring so much for those kids can come together and find a way,” said Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby.

The union said they made a counter proposal to the school district. The two sides are expected to meet Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

The Sacramento City Teachers Association sent a letter to the district Saturday that said they were surprised by the district’s decision to reject Thurmond’s offer and not meet with the union on Friday to restore talks.

According to the SCTA, the district said they are not meeting because they are waiting for a counter proposal from the SCTA.

SCTA said the district has had the association’s counter proposal since Tuesday.

Late Saturday night, district officials told FOX40 they received SCTA’s counter proposal Saturday and are reviewing it.

District officials said they expect to meet with the SCTA Sunday to continue negotiations.