SCUSD Students First taking district, unions to court over reopening

In the Sacramento City Unified School District, there’s an impasse between the district and two of its unions.

While elementary students have begun in-person classes last week, both sides have argued over school safety proposals.

While mediation is supposed to be the next step, Service Employees International Unions Local 1021 has called for a strike scheduled for later this week, one that the Sacramento Classroom Teachers Association is supporting.

April 22 is also the day middle and high school students will return to campus.

Groups met and reached an agreement Monday.

Meanwhile, SCUSD Students First announced they want to take both sides to court to return to the classroom, despite strikes and other issues.

District parent and president of that group, John Meyer Johns, joined Sonseeahray to explain what they hope to accomplish with their lawsuit.