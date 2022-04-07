(KTXL) — Sacramento City Unified students enjoyed their fourth day back in their classrooms Thursday after a teacher and support staff strike that rocked the district and families all across the area.

Those on the picket lines said the mounting number of classrooms without teachers and contributions to health benefits were two of the biggest issues that made them walk out.

The district originally maintained it couldn’t offer more in contract talks because it was trying to be responsible and live within its means.

The man leading the district, Superintendent Jorge Aguilar, joined Sonseehray live to talk about the strike.