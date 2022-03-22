SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento families are less than a day away from a possible strike within the Sacramento City Unified School District.

The battle is ongoing for SCUSD teachers.

“Very, very disappointed,” said Nikki Milevsky, the vice president of the Sacramento City Teachers Association. “The district has been completely unavailable and uncommunicative today.”

With less than 24 hours until a planned strike, the SCTA is calling on the district to treat them with respect.

“We want to make sure our students have teachers in this critical time,” Milevsky said.

On Monday night, the district released a proposal for the SCTA which includes a 2% raise, health care for all employees, bonuses and a raise for substitute teachers, but Milevsky told FOX40 that the proposal isn’t what the union is asking for.

“They’re not offering a 2% raise. They’re offering a cut in health care that then will pay for a little bit of money to teachers,” Milevsky explained. “We should have the same raise that Jorge Aguilar gets this year, which is the consumer price index, which is almost 6%.”

The negotiations continue as thousands of students and parents are preparing for what may come tomorrow.

“Is this how I’d like to be spending my week? No. This is very painful for a lot of people,” said A.M. Elementary School parent Cyd Jaghory.

Many parents, like Jaghory, told FOX40 they are fully behind the teachers.

“My kids are going to be writing letters. They’re going to be practicing public speaking. They’re going to be on the picket line and we’ll discuss why it’s important that they’re there,” Jaghory said.

Pony Express Elementary School parent Justin McCoy and others said they’ll be supporting those families affected most by a long-term strike.

“Families are now pooling resources together to support each other for the next couple of weeks,” McCoy said.

No one from SCUSD wanted to speak to FOX40 but a spokesperson said the latest proposal addresses the staffing crisis by offering a raise and hopes the union will consider accepting what the district calls the enhanced compensation and generous health benefits package.

If the strike does begin Wednesday, SCUSD officials said the district will continue to distribute pre-bagged meals to students.

The district will have a list of locations available soon on where families can pick up food.